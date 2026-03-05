Despite Michigan’s extreme winter, experts say ticks have survived in Michigan under layers of snow and leaves, just waiting for warmer days to emerge. In fact, in some parts of the state tick activity has already begun.

Wildlife and outdoor experts warn that this spring could bring a surge in tick activity in Michigan, including deer ticks that can transmit Lyme disease and Lone Star ticks, which has been known to trigger a red meat allergy in some people.

Get our free mobile app

Here's How to Protect Your Pets, Yourself, and Your Yard:

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) there are over 20 known species of ticks in Michigan. The top 5 species most likely to bite humans are:

American dog tick

Blacklegged tick

Lone star tick

Woodchuck tick

Brown dog tick

I was surprised when I saw a Facebook post from a local Kalamazoo outdoors group warning that the tick explosion has already begun in Southwest Michigan. My first thought was, “Already?!” But then I remembered how bad ticks were last season too.

In an interview with Michigan Public Radio, associate professor of fisheries and wildlife at Michigan State University Jean Tsao says blacklegged ticks are often the first to appear each season,

In the calendar year right now, there are some ticks that are sleeping under the snow...as soon as it starts to get a little warmer, I would say anything actually above 35-40 degrees for a few days, we will have adult blacklegged ticks becoming active and that could be anytime in the winter, but certainly by mid-march.

Tsao also urges Michiganders, especially in Kalamazoo County, to be mindful of the dreaded Lone Star tick known to trigger red meat allergies. The MDHHS recommends avoiding areas with a lot of ticks, sticking to well-groomed trails and avoiding high grass, as well as:

Checking yourself and pets for ticks daily

Wear light colored clothing to easily identify ticks

Shower after coming indoors

Treat your clothes with EPA approved insect repellents

Place clothes in a dryer on high heat for at least 10 minutes to kill ticks you missed.

Keep grass and yard mowed and well-maintained

Trim shrubbery and branches around the yard to let in sunlight

Learn more about ticks in Michigan and tick removal here.

9 Most Dangerous Insects In Michigan Experts warn residents to beware of dangerous insects now invading Michigan and to take precautions to protect themselves. Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson