Michigan schools are turning heads in the party scene, with students bringing energy to campuses from East Lansing and Ann Arbor to Kalamazoo.

Two Michigan universities ranked in the top 25 of 'Top Party Schools in the United States' for 2026. It's probably not a big surprise that it happens to be the state's largest schools, Michigan State University (#23) and the University of Michigan (#24). Western Michigan University, which is a third of the size of U of M, is the third top party school in Michigan, ranking in the top 100 in the U.S.

Before you dive into the top party school rankings, here's how Niche came up with its results.

The 2026 Top Party Schools ranking is based on student reviews and nightlife statistics. Top party colleges have a vibrant and diverse party scene - they offer fun options both on and off campus and students rate their peers as being fun, friendly, and into partying.

Tap here for the full methodology.

Top 15 Party Schools in Michigan in 2026

#15. Kettering University in Flint (#579 in the United States)

#14. The University of Olivet in Olivet (#524 in the United States)

#13. Kalamazoo College in Kalamazoo (#521 in the United States)

#12. Albion College in Albion (#507 in the United States)

#11. Michigan Technological University in Houghton (#463 in the United States)

#10. Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti (#409 in the United States)

#9. Aquinas College - Michigan in Grand Rapids (#393 in the United States)

#8. Grand Valley State University in Allendale (#360 in the United States)

#7. Adrian College in Adrian (#359 in the United States)

#6. Wayne State University in Detroit (#358 in the United States)

#5. Ferris State University in Big Rapids (#150 in the United States)

#4. Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant (#145 in the United States)

#3. Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo (#90 in the United States)

#2. University of Michigan in Ann Arbor (#24 in the United States)

#1. Michigan State University in East Lansing (#23 in the United States)

Read More: Biggest Michigan Concerts for Spring 2026

If you didn't see your favorite Michigan college in the top 15, you can tap here see where it landed on the list.

Were there any big changes in Michigan party schools from 2025 to now? Check out last year's top 10 below.

