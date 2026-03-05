Many Michigan residents stop at their favorite coffee chains to start their mornings or for an afternoon pick-me-up with their favorite caffeinated beverage. And there will soon be more tasty options to choose from, as a popular drive-thru chain is bringing its first locations to Kalamazoo County.

Popular Coffee Chain 7 Brew Is Coming To Kalamazoo County

National coffee chain 7 Brew is known for offering more than 20,000 customizable drink combinations. Beyond coffee, they are known for their "7 Energy" brand of custom energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and milkshakes. The brand focuses on speed, using a double-drive-thru model to serve customers quickly. So, where will the first 7 Brew locations in Kalamazoo County be located?

According to MLive, 7 Brew plans to build at 5806 Gull Road, between Chick-fil-A and Valvoline in Comstock, with an expected opening around Memorial Day. And that's not the only location opening its doors.

Developers plan to open a Kalamazoo location at 4702 W. Main Street, between Chick-fil-A and Westwood Plaza. Drivers will enter and exit from West Main Street. Developers tell MLive this location will open in July.

There are currently eight 7 Brew locations in Michigan, including Traverse City, Muskegon, Lansing, Allen Park, Mt. Pleasant, Holland, and Monroe. 7 Brew will also open a location in Jackson.

