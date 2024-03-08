Michigan is Home of the Best Art Museum in America

The Art Institute of Chicago just barely makes the top 10 as the Detroit Institute of Arts is named the best in the U.S.

The USA Today sheds light on art museums with the largest and most diverse collections every year with their list of the 10 best art museums in the U.S. They do this with the help of experts and votes from the public according to the USA Today,

Nominees are submitted by a panel of experts. 10Best editors narrow the field to select the final set of nominees for the Readers’ Choice Awards. Readers can vote once per category, per day.

This is the second year in a row that the Detroit Institute of Arts has been honored with the top spot on this list. They celebrated with the facebook post below.

The more than 100 galleries and the collection of more than 65,000 pieces of art are key factors in setting the Detroit Institute of Art apart from everyone else. Check out USA Today's full list below.

10 Best Art Museums in the United States in 2024 according to USA Today

#10 The Art Institute of Chicago in Chicago, Illinois

#9 IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts in Santa Fe, New Mexico

#8 Milwaukee Art Museum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

#7 National Museum of Wildlife Art in Jackson, Wyoming

#6 New Orleans Museum of Art in New Orleans, Louisiana

#5 Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

#4 High Museum of Art in Atlanta, Georgia

#3 American Visionary Art Museum in Baltimore, Maryland

#2 Philbrook Museum of Art in Tulsa, Oklahoma

#1 Detroit Institute of Arts in Detroit, Michigan