As we head into Spring in Michigan, many residents are suffering from lingering winter illnesses and rising spring allergens. And health officials in Michigan are continuing to see an increase in COVID cases, with many experiencing a bizarre new symptom.

Michigan Health Officials Seeing Bizarre New COVID Symptom

According to the Mayo Clinic, COVID-19 symptoms often mimic the flu and allergies. All of these viruses spread in similar ways and cause many of the same symptoms. The most common symptoms of COVID-19 have changed over time. Currently, they are runny or stuffy nose, headache, and sore throat. While many of these are what we’ve come to expect from COVID-19 over time, a new symptom is also popping up.

According to Wellness Equity Alliance, part of what makes COVID-19, like influenza, so tricky is that it’s constantly mutating. Public health officials carefully monitor whether new strains spread more easily or cause more severe disease, and continuously test to ensure current drugs and vaccines are effective. As the viruses evolve, scientists also monitor to see if the symptoms they cause are changing.

Health officials are observing that patients' symptoms are more concentrated in the upper airway and not the lungs, and seeing patients who are ‘bone tired’ but have insomnia and cannot get to sleep. Not everyone will have every symptom, and the only way to find out for sure if you have COVID-19 is to get tested right away.

Though there is no single perfect action to prevent infection, some tips to avoid hospitalization include being up to date with COVID-19 vaccination, frequent handwashing, avoiding close contact when infection risk is high, and isolating if you test positive.

