Many Michigan residents prefer BBQ sauce as a tasty condiment or to enhance the flavor of a meal. However, Michigan residents are warned to check their homes for barbecue sauce recalled from major retail stores, which could be potentially life-threatening.

Popular BBQ Sauce Recalled From Major Retail Stores In Michigan

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the affected BBQ sauce was mistakenly labeled and does not contain allergen disclaimers for wheat and soy, both among the big nine food allergens. The omission of those two items from the ingredient list could be life-threatening for people with wheat and/or soy allergies. The following products are included in the recall:

Savannah Bee Company has recalled its Honey BBQ Sauce - Mustard after a customer reported that the company's “Honey BBQ Sauce-Sweet” was mislabeled with a “Honey BBQ Sauce-Mustard” label instead. In photos shared by the FDA, correctly labeled Honey BBQ Sauce-Mustard bottles are filled with a light yellow sauce, while the mislabeled bottles have the same label but are filled with dark brown sauce instead.

The FDA says that the recalled bottles were packaged in clear glass bottles with an orange Honey BBQ Sauce Mustard Label with the lot number “B1L1360525”. The bottles have a best-by date of May 16, 2027.

Customers with the mislabeled bottles are asked to dispose of them immediately and contact the Savannah Bee Company for a full refund.

