Michigan Ice Rink Named Best Outdoor Skating Spot in U.S.

Long a favorite among locals, this public ice rink has consistently ranked among the best in Michigan. Now, the popular tourist destination has claimed the No. 1 spot in the entire nation. It’s easy to see why!

Here's where to enjoy one of Michigan's best winter traditions:

Even as a Michigan native, I’m not a fan of the cold or snow. Despite the state’s Water-Winter Wonderland reputation, many lifelong residents share that view. It’s not as controversial an opinion as you might expect. Hey, snowbirds exist for a reason!

However, there is one winter activity that will get me outdoors faster than you can say “Pure Michigan,” and that’s ice skating. A day at the rink stirs memories of friends, hot cocoa, and good times.

Each season USA Today's 10Best looks for the best and most magical ice rinks across the nation. In 2025 not one, but two Michigan ice rinks were nominated:

Frankenmuth's Ice Rink at Zehnder Park and The Rink at Campus Martius in Detroit.

Don't get us wrong-- as the home to Bronner's, the World's Largest Christmas store, Frankenmuth is widely considered the Christmas capital of Michigan. However, voters selected the Detroit ice rink as the best skating rink in America writing,

There's a silver lining to the frigid winters of Detroit, Michigan — skating at The Rink at Campus Martius Park. Located in the heart of downtown Detroit with stunning views of the city skyline, this rink has been a major magnet for locals and Olympians alike.

See the full results of the 2025 poll here.

