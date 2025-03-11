These Michigan breweries are a must-visit no matter the time of year!

We are truly fortunate living in this water-winter wonderland we call home. Not only are we home to "the best art museum in America", the Detroit Institute of Arts, but our picturesque lakeside towns have been named some of the most scenic and quaint in the nation. Michigan has it all.

Get our free mobile app

Of course we are also known far and wide for our craft beer scene with Grand Rapids just named "Beer City USA" by USA Today for the 5th time in a row. Now we've got some more accolades to add to that list:

#2 & #3 Best Beer Gardens in the U.S.

USA Today's 10Best readers voted Hop Lot Brewing in Suttons Bay and Watermark Brewing in Stevensville among the top best beer gardens in the nation. Having visited each brewery myself, here's what I love about them:

Located just south of downtown Suttons Bay you'll find this brewery tucked away among the trees. Hop Lot is everything you'd expect from a northern Michigan brewery-- there's firewood for bonfires, plenty of outdoor seating, and in the wintertime they have igloos that transform the space into a dreamy winter wonderland.

Hop Lot Brewing Michigan Hop Lot Brewing - Lauren G/TSM/Canva/Google Maps loading...

While there is limited seating available inside, the star of the show is their beer garden with string lights and outdoor stages for music under the stars. I snacked on tasty smoked whitefish spread while sipping my delicious IPA while the bonfire crackled nearby. Pure Michigan!

Watermark Brewing Watermark Brewing - Lauren G/TSM loading...

The yard speaks for itself! Not only does Watermark featuring fun vibes and delicious beer, but their beer garden is the backyard I've always wished for. The luscious lawn includes plenty of picnic tables, large and small, as well as Adirondack chairs while you sit and sip.

The indoors becomes the outdoors when they open up the garage doors turning the space into one big party! The garden space features plenty of firepits for those brisk nights under the stars and the brewery loves to host outdoor parties for events such as Oktoberfest, Halloween, and St. Patrick's Day. And don't forget the wine slushies!

Which is the Best Beer Garden in America?

Unfortunately, the #1 spot has been claimed by a brewery out of...Ohio. I didn't see that one coming! Check out the complete ranking of breweries here.

6 Michigan Attractions Achieve Top Rank in National Poll This year 6 destinations in Michigan have claimed the #1 spot in USA Today's 10Best national readers poll. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon

10 Top Rated Michigan Restaurants Now Ranked Best In The State According to Yelp, these top-rated restaurants in Michigan are the best in the state. Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson