Frozen meals are a staple in many Michigan homes for a quick, convenient breakfast, lunch, or dinner option. However, Michigan residents should check their freezers for frozen meals that could contain a dangerous bite.

Frozen Meals Recalled In Michigan May Contain Glass

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced a major expansion of a nationwide food recall involving popular Asian-style frozen meals due to possible glass contamination. Four customers reported finding glass in the products, although there have been no confirmed reports of injuries, according to the notice the FSIS shared.

The FSIS has classified the recall as Class 1, meaning the "recall involves a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death."

According to federal food safety officials, the expanded recall involves 16 products produced between October 21, 2024, and February 26, 2026, sold under several well-known brands, including Ajinomoto, Kroger, Ling Ling, Tai Pei, and Trader Joe’s.

The affected foods include various frozen chicken and pork fried rice, ramen, and shu mai dumpling products with best-by dates ranging from February 28, 2026, through August 19, 2027. Officials said the recalled items bear establishment numbers P-18356, P-18356B, or P-47971 inside the USDA inspection mark.

Consumers who purchased the affected products are advised not to eat them and instead throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

