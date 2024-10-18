New Late Night Eatery Opens in Portage, Michigan

The Kalamazoo-based chain was named among "The 43 Best Drunken Eats In College Towns Across America" by Buzzfeed.

The owners have been working on this new location since early 2024 and now we're hearing it's finally open to satisfy Portage, Michigan's late night cravings.

After the former Blaze Pizza in Portage closed in 2022 we weren't sure what the fate of the space at 6160 S Westnedge Ave. would be. It wasn't until March of this year that the new eatery started to take shape.

Blaze Pizza Two Fellas Portage, MI Under Construction: Two Fellas - Lauren G/TSM loading...

We were pleasantly surprised to see none other than Kalamazoo's own Two Fellas Grill was planning to occupy the space, but that was months ago and I'm starting to get hungry!

What's the Status?

In case you missed it (because we totally did) the newest Two Fellas Grill is already open for business. According to their social media pages the new location opened October 2024:

now open! Stop in, check us out, and grab yourself a wrap and some tots! Our first few days we will be closing earlier than our other locations (around midnight) but starting next week we will be going to normal hours!! 11am-3am Sunday-Wednesday, 11am-4am Thursday-Saturday!!!

Since the pandemic it's been hard to satisfy those late night cravings because fewer places are open 24 hours, including the drive-thrus! And don't get me started on the whole all day breakfast thing at McDonald's; they didn't have to go that far.

Two Fellas Grill Portage MI Two Fellas Grill Portage MI- Lauren G/TSM loading...

That's why we appreciate having Two Fellas as an option in the greater Kalamazoo area because they deliver super late too! My boyfriend is moving across town and was disappointed to be leaving the nearby Two Fellas on Gull Road behind. Now, he doesn't have to go without.

Check out the Two Fellas Grill menu here.

