The pizza shop closed its doors in June 2022.

Originally based in California the fast-casual pizza chain has over 300 locations across the U.S. and Canada, including 6 in Michigan.

At one point in time Blaze Pizza operated two locations in the Kalamazoo area: one on Westnedge in Portage and the other on West Main in the West Century Shopping Center. Today only the West Main location remains.

Blaze Pizza Kalamazoo Google Maps loading...

Actually, the sudden closure of the Portage shop stirred up a bit of controversy when the owner left a scribbled message on the door saying,

This country is in trouble and only a return to conservative values can save it.

The note also cited rising wages and food costs as the reason for closing. It wasn't pretty!

So now that we've all moved on with our lives, what's next for 6160 S Westnedge Ave? Another late-night dining option it appears!

Blaze Pizza Two Fellas Portage, MI Lauren G/TSM loading...

Eagle-eyed residents have noticed some exciting changes happening within the now-closed eatery. It appears as if Chick-Fil-A, Jersey Mike's, and Noodles and Company will soon have new neighbors:

Two Fellas Grill

The restaurant already has two locations in the area and it looks like we'll soon have a third. I, for one, am over the moon! Have you ever had Two Fellas?! It's all of my favorite foods wrapped into one.

TSM/ Chelsea Rose TSM/ Chelsea Rose loading...

Breakfast wraps, steak wraps, chicken tenders, tater tots! Two Fellas even has a wrap with mac and cheese in it; if that doesn't make your mouth water then we can't be friends!

Two Fellas is also known for their late-night delivery, one of the few remaining restaurants in the area that does so. In fact, their location on Gull Road is open until 4:00 a.m.!

Blaze Pizza Two Fellas Portage, MI Lauren G/TSM/Canva loading...

It appears there's plenty of signage and hardware leftover from Blaze Pizza so I don't anticipate the new Two Fellas to be up and running anytime soon, but we'll definitely be eagerly awaiting the day it does.

