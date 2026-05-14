Popular brands of potato chips, popcorn, and more have been recalled in Michigan because they may be contaminated with Salmonella, the Food and Drug Administration is warning.

Snacks Recalled In Michigan Over Salmonella: Full Product List

This week, a massive milk powder recall issued by California Dairies, Inc., has led to recalls or health alerts for products sold online or in large grocery and retail chains nationwide, including Target, Walmart, and Kroger. Here’s what to know and how to identify any products that could be implicated in the recall.

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Utz Potato Chips

Utz Quality Foods, LLC, has issued a recall for select Zapp's and Dirty potato chips that may be contaminated with Salmonella due to the presence of California Dairies' recalled milk powder. The recall impacts multiple sizes and flavors of Zapp's and Dirty potato chips—you can find a full list of products on the FDA's site.

The recalled chips should not be consumed, as eating them could lead to a Salmonella infection. Instead, throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

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Jonco Industries Recalls Williams Sonoma Popcorn

Jonco Industries is recalling three white cheddar popcorn products because they may contain the recalled milk powder. The products in this recall include:

Williams Sonoma–branded Popcorn Sampler Gift Box, lot codes 088594-2-1.

Fireworks Popcorn Poppings & Toppings Gift Set, lot codes 088594-5-1.

Fireworks White Cheddar Seasoning, 1.6-ounce jars, lot codes 088594-7-1.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Recalls Fisher, Southern Style, Squirrel Brand and Good & Gather Nut and Snack Mixes

Several snack mix products sold under the Fisher, Southern Style Nuts, Squirrel Brand, and Good & Gather brands are being recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination. The snack mixes contain dry milk powder previously recalled by another food company, California Dairies. The recalled products include:

Good & Gather Mexican Street Corn Trail Mix, 8 oz.

Fisher Tex Mex Trail Mix, 30 oz.

Southern Style Nuts Gourmet Hunter Mix, 23 oz.

Southern Style Nuts Hunter Mix, 30 oz.

Squirrel Brand Travelers Mix, 16 oz.

Squirrel Brand Town & Country Mix, 16 oz.

So far, no illnesses have been reported, and Target has already pulled the Good & Gather Mexican Street Corn Trail Mix from shelves.

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