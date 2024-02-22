Got the midnight munchies?

That's ok, you're in luck! Although the Covid-19 pandemic eliminated nearly all of our late-night dining options including our favorite 24-hour joints, you don't have to go hungry when a late-night cravings call.

It's so disappointing that you can't even go grocery shopping anymore as most retailers like Meijer and Walmart are no longer open 24-hours.

Heck, even Sweetwater's Donuts isn't open 24-hours anymore! I spent many drunken nights downing donuts during the early hours of daylight back when I was in college; I'm sure we all did.

Thankfully, there are several late-night dining options in the Kalamazoo area to satisfy your midnight cravings. Most major fast-food chains aside, here's where to grab a meal in Kzoo:

HighDive Kitchen + Bar - Downtown Kalamazoo

This is one of my places to grab a meal, no matter the time of day! I happened to see a recent Facebook post from the restaurant reminding me of their late-night dining options:

Did you know HighDive Kitchen + Bar is one of the few spots in Downtown Kalamazoo that serves food late? Our Kitchen and entire menu is available to you until Midnight every Friday and Saturday!

In addition to late-night hours on Friday and Saturday, the HighDive kitchen is open until 10:00 p.m. on weeknights and 9:00 p.m. on Sundays.

Jac's - Kalamazoo and Portage

Most known for their pizza, Jac's is the perfect go-to for all those late-night bar food staples like chicken wings, mozzarella sticks, and fried pickles. Each Jac's location is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m., and even later on Thursday through Saturday. Their kitchen typically closes 30 minutes prior to closing, check here for location-specific details.

Two Fellas Grill - Gull Road & W. Michigan

Ranked #16 on BuzzFeed's "43 Best Drunken Eats In College Towns Across America" Two Fellas is all my weaknesses wrapped into one grilled to perfection tortilla. Most wraps are filled with some combination of fried protein, tater tots, and cheese-- and lots of it!

This is latest late-night option available in Kalamazoo! Hours are 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday, and open until 4:00 a.m. Thursday through Saturday with late-night delivery available.

Bonus: Insomnia Cookies - Howard St./WMU Campus

If it's something sweet you're craving, try Insomnia Cookies! You know, since Sweetwater's is no longer a late-night option. If you've ever had any of these over-the-top cookies like Crumbl or Insomnia then you already know how satisfying these warm, fresh baked cookies are. Wash it down with a glass of milk, of course. The best part? They deliver!

