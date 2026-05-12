Target shoppers in Indiana are being urged to check their pantries after a popular snack was recalled over a possible health concern.

Target And Other Retailers Recall Snack Items From Indiana Stores

Several snack mix products sold under the Fisher, Southern Style Nuts, Squirrel Brand, and Good & Gather brands are being recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination. Salmonella is not something to brush off. It can cause serious illness, especially in young children, older adults, pregnant people, and anyone with a weakened immune system.

The snack mixes contain dry milk powder previously recalled by another food company, California Dairies. The FDA said the seasoning tested negative for salmonella before it was used for the products and that John B. Sanfilippo and Son initiated the recall as a "precautionary measure."

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The recalled products include:

Good & Gather Mexican Street Corn Trail Mix, 8 oz.

Fisher Tex Mex Trail Mix, 30 oz.

Southern Style Nuts Gourmet Hunter Mix, 23 oz.

Southern Style Nuts Hunter Mix, 30 oz.

Squirrel Brand Travelers Mix, 16 oz.

Squirrel Brand Town & Country Mix, 16 oz.

So far, no illnesses have been reported, and Target has already pulled the Good & Gather Mexican Street Corn Trail Mix from shelves.

"Consumers who have recently purchased the items listed below should not consume these products and should return them to the store of purchase for a full refund or replacement," the FDA said in the recall notice.

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