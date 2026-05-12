The City of Kalamazoo has taken a major step toward addressing the downtown rail crossing issues that have frustrated commuters for years.

According to a report from local News Channel 3 (WWMT), the City of Kalamazoo has officially entered a funded planning phase that will determine the future of Kalamazoo’s rail crossings. Here’s what we know so far:

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Which Downtown Kalamazoo Rail Crossings Will Change First?

After accepting and approving millions in both state and federal funding, the City of Kalamazoo can now begin planning how to redesign the way trains travel through the city.

The Kalamazoo City Commission accepted a $2.575 million federal grant and $650,000 from the state to begin redesigning how trains cross through Kalamazoo during their Monday night meeting, which would include closing the Amtrak crossing at Elm Street, the Elm Street Crossover at the Amtrak crossing and the Water Street at Grand Elk Railroad, according to city meeting documents. - -WWMT

After moving to Kalamazoo four years ago, I knew I was finally a Kalamazooan the first time I successfully navigated around a stopped train downtown. Getting stuck behind a malfunctioning crossing arm near Bell’s Brewery or running late to a doctor’s appointment at Borgess (now Beacon Health) because a train is simply sitting on the tracks is almost a rite of passage in this town.

Elm Street Train Crossing Kalamazoo Michigan Amtrak/Elm St. - Google Maps loading...

I always assumed the reason these rail lines inconveniently run through busy downtown is because they were here first and the city just developed around them, leaving us stuck with them. And essentially, that seems to be the case. Adds WWMT,

When the city [built] the rail yard in the 1800s, trains weren't as long, averaging less than 2,000 feet, according to city documents. Now...trains coming into Kalamazoo's rail yard have to pull in, drop several cars, pull back out, drop more cars, and so on until the whole train is in the yard.

Although the City of Kalamazoo has accepted the federal and state funding, the project is still in its planning phase and many of the details remain subject to agreements, stipulations, and future approvals. You know, all that boring red tape stuff. Once that all gets approved we get to the really fun part-- dealing with the hassle of construction!

It's going to get worse before it gets better. Read the complete report from WWMT here.

Downtown Kalamazoo Districts

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