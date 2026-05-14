Popular brands of potato chips, popcorn, and other snack foods have been recalled in Indiana due to concerns that they may be contaminated with Salmonella, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Snacks Recalled In Indiana Over Salmonella: Full Product List

A widespread milk powder recall tied to California Dairies, Inc. has prompted recalls and health alerts for snack products sold online and at major retailers nationwide, including Target, Walmart, and Kroger. Here's what Indiana shoppers should know and how to check whether any products in their pantry may be affected.

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Jonco Industries Recalls Williams Sonoma Popcorn

Jonco Industries is recalling three white cheddar popcorn products because they may contain the recalled milk powder. The products in this recall include:

Williams Sonoma–branded Popcorn Sampler Gift Box, lot codes 088594-2-1.

Fireworks Popcorn Poppings & Toppings Gift Set, lot codes 088594-5-1.

Fireworks White Cheddar Seasoning, 1.6-ounce jars, lot codes 088594-7-1.

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John B. Sanfilippo & Son Recalls Fisher, Southern Style, Squirrel Brand, and Good & Gather Nut and Snack Mixes

Several snack mix products sold under the Fisher, Southern Style Nuts, Squirrel Brand, and Good & Gather brands are being recalled due to possible Salmonella contamination. The snack mixes contain dry milk powder previously recalled by another food company, California Dairies. The recalled products include:

Good & Gather Mexican Street Corn Trail Mix, 8 oz.

Fisher Tex Mex Trail Mix, 30 oz.

Southern Style Nuts Gourmet Hunter Mix, 23 oz.

Southern Style Nuts Hunter Mix, 30 oz.

Squirrel Brand Travelers Mix, 16 oz.

Squirrel Brand Town & Country Mix, 16 oz.

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Utz Potato Chips

Utz Quality Foods, LLC, has issued a recall for select Zapp's and Dirty potato chips that may be contaminated with Salmonella due to the presence of California Dairies' recalled milk powder. The recall impacts multiple sizes and flavors of Zapp's and Dirty potato chips—you can find a full list of products on the FDA's site.

The recalled chips should not be consumed, as eating them could lead to a Salmonella infection. Instead, throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

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