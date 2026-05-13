Chick-fil-A Targets Late 2026 Opening in Coldwater, Michigan

Chick-fil-A Targets Late 2026 Opening in Coldwater, Michigan

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Back in 2024 the Georgia-based chicken chain announced plans to open 25 to 30 restaurants across Michigan by 2028, and so far the company seems to be making good on that promise.

Here’s What We Know About Coldwater’s New Chick-fil-A:

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According to several area news outlets, including WTVB, the Coldwater Planning Commission unanimously voted to approved plans for a new Chick-fil-A restaurant and drive-thru near the I-69 interchange.

After some tweaking to the original proposed plans a  new Chick-fil-a restaurant is scheduled to be constructed in Coldwater at the former site of the Rite Aid store...The plans include demolishing the existing building on site and rebuilding a new structure consistent with the requirements of the zoning ordinance. -- WTVB

How Soon Could We See It Open?

Senior project manager Leslie Accardo of the Pea Group, the civil engineering firm overseeing the project, says the company is eyeing a late 2026 opening of the restaurant. Considering we're halfway through May, that seems like a quick turnaround! However, as Accardo added, the Pea Group is ready to submit their plans today and begin construction as soon as possible.

Site of Coldwater Chick-fil-A next to Culver's - Google Maps
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The new Coldwater Chick-fil-A will be located at the corner of US-12 and Michigan Avenue next to Culver's. Plans call for a 4,472-square-foot building with seating for 72 diners indoors and 16 additional seats outside.

Which fast food chain would you like to see in Coldwater next?

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Almost all of these once-popular chains have completely disappeared, but there are a couple that are looking to make a comeback.

Gallery Credit: George McIntyre

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Filed Under: business opening, Chick-Fil-A, Coldwater, Fast Food, Michigan, southwest michigan
Categories: Articles, Food, News

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