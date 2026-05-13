Back in 2024 the Georgia-based chicken chain announced plans to open 25 to 30 restaurants across Michigan by 2028, and so far the company seems to be making good on that promise.

Here’s What We Know About Coldwater’s New Chick-fil-A:

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According to several area news outlets, including WTVB, the Coldwater Planning Commission unanimously voted to approved plans for a new Chick-fil-A restaurant and drive-thru near the I-69 interchange.

After some tweaking to the original proposed plans a new Chick-fil-a restaurant is scheduled to be constructed in Coldwater at the former site of the Rite Aid store...The plans include demolishing the existing building on site and rebuilding a new structure consistent with the requirements of the zoning ordinance. -- WTVB

How Soon Could We See It Open?

Senior project manager Leslie Accardo of the Pea Group, the civil engineering firm overseeing the project, says the company is eyeing a late 2026 opening of the restaurant. Considering we're halfway through May, that seems like a quick turnaround! However, as Accardo added, the Pea Group is ready to submit their plans today and begin construction as soon as possible.

Chick-fil-A Coldwater Michigan Site of Coldwater Chick-fil-A next to Culver's - Google Maps loading...

The new Coldwater Chick-fil-A will be located at the corner of US-12 and Michigan Avenue next to Culver's. Plans call for a 4,472-square-foot building with seating for 72 diners indoors and 16 additional seats outside.

Which fast food chain would you like to see in Coldwater next?

8 Defunct (or Nearly Extinct) Michigan Fast Food Chains If you grew up in Michigan, chances are you remember most of these fast food chains that dotted the Midwest in the 1970s, '80s, and '90s.

Almost all of these once-popular chains have completely disappeared, but there are a couple that are looking to make a comeback. Gallery Credit: George McIntyre