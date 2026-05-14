Excitement builds for Allegan's newest restaurant as El Jaripeo shares their long-awaited soft opening date.

Downtown Allegan has been waiting for this for at least four years. Our last beloved Mexican joint, Burrito Boss, unexpectedly closed in January 2022 and left a big hole in our stomachs.

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If You Haven't Heard the Buzz, Allegan Is Having A Big Moment Right Now

I might be a little biased since it’s my hometown, but if you haven’t been to Allegan in a while, it feels like an entirely different city now. What used to be a vacant Bubba's Sports Bar is now an Asian-inspired small plates eatery Another Mother and Tantrick Brewing is now distilling its own spirits.

Downtown Allegan has seen steady improvements over the last several years, with refreshed storefronts, improved walkability, and a growing mix of local businesses that have brought a fresh new energy to the city.

Now, the growth continues as Fennville-based El Jaripeo prepares to open its second location in downtown Allegan.

I'd heard that word on the street was El Jaripeo was waiting for their liquor license to arrive. It must be here finally, as the restaurant group just shared the date for their soft opening on Monday, May 18.

Most recently, 104 Hubbard Street was home to On The Grid, which served American homestyle fare. But I don't think locals have been this fired up since the roundabout was installed! It seems like every day I see a post in my local Allegan Facebook group inquiring when El Jaripeo will finally open.

Hopefully their soft opening goes smoothly and they announce a grand opening celebration to follow! Follow El Jaripeo on Facebook here.

Rare Look Inside Empty Bubba's Sports Bar in Downtown Allegan The business has remained empty for nearly 3 years after the previous owner's sudden passing. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon