Many Indiana residents keep chocolate stocked at home for those late-night cravings or quick, sweet treats. Now, shoppers are being urged to check their cabinets after a Salmonella-related chocolate recall expanded to include the company's entire product line.

Chocolate Recall In Indiana Hits Company's Entire Product Lineup

The date-sweetened chocolate bars were first recalled in January over possible contamination concerns. A day later, the recall expanded to include additional products. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said that Spring & Mulberry voluntarily expanded the recall after a "comprehensive root cause investigation" found a single lot of date ingredient used in the production of the company's chocolate was most likely the source of contamination.

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Salmonella can cause serious illness, especially in young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems. Common symptoms include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and stomach pain. The following Spring & Mulberry chocolate bars, sold online and through stores nationwide since August 2025, have now been recalled:

Blood Orange: 025217, 025289, 025325

025217, 025289, 025325 Coffee: 025226, 025274, 025344

025226, 025274, 025344 Earl Grey: 025346

025346 Lavender Rose: 025204, 025205, 025212, 025216, 026037, 026040

025204, 025205, 025212, 025216, 026037, 026040 Mango Chili: 025245, 025322, 025328

025245, 025322, 025328 Mint Leaf: 025225, 025272, 025342, 025364

025225, 025272, 025342, 025364 Mixed Berry: 025220, 025223, 025247, 025248, 025251, 025253, 025288, 025296, 025335, 026008

025220, 025223, 025247, 025248, 025251, 025253, 025288, 025296, 025335, 026008 Mulberry Fennel: 025230, 025287

025230, 025287 Pecan Date: 025233, 025237, 025238, 025239, 025240, 025241, 025290, 025294, 025329, 025330

025233, 025237, 025238, 025239, 025240, 025241, 025290, 025294, 025329, 025330 Pure Dark: 025217, 025218, 025219, 025254, 025266, 025269, 025324, 025338, 025350

025217, 025218, 025219, 025254, 025266, 025269, 025324, 025338, 025350 Pure Dark Mini: 025302, 025303, 026009

025302, 025303, 026009 Sea Salt: 026013, 026014

Customers with the affected bars are urged not to consume them. Refunds are available by contacting Spring & Mulberry with a photo of the product packaging showing the batch code.

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