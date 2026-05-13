Chocolate Recall In Indiana Hits Company’s Entire Product Lineup
Many Indiana residents keep chocolate stocked at home for those late-night cravings or quick, sweet treats. Now, shoppers are being urged to check their cabinets after a Salmonella-related chocolate recall expanded to include the company's entire product line.
Chocolate Recall In Indiana Hits Company's Entire Product Lineup
The date-sweetened chocolate bars were first recalled in January over possible contamination concerns. A day later, the recall expanded to include additional products. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said that Spring & Mulberry voluntarily expanded the recall after a "comprehensive root cause investigation" found a single lot of date ingredient used in the production of the company's chocolate was most likely the source of contamination.
Salmonella can cause serious illness, especially in young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems. Common symptoms include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and stomach pain. The following Spring & Mulberry chocolate bars, sold online and through stores nationwide since August 2025, have now been recalled:
- Blood Orange: 025217, 025289, 025325
- Coffee: 025226, 025274, 025344
- Earl Grey: 025346
- Lavender Rose: 025204, 025205, 025212, 025216, 026037, 026040
- Mango Chili: 025245, 025322, 025328
- Mint Leaf: 025225, 025272, 025342, 025364
- Mixed Berry: 025220, 025223, 025247, 025248, 025251, 025253, 025288, 025296, 025335, 026008
- Mulberry Fennel: 025230, 025287
- Pecan Date: 025233, 025237, 025238, 025239, 025240, 025241, 025290, 025294, 025329, 025330
- Pure Dark: 025217, 025218, 025219, 025254, 025266, 025269, 025324, 025338, 025350
- Pure Dark Mini: 025302, 025303, 026009
- Sea Salt: 026013, 026014
Customers with the affected bars are urged not to consume them. Refunds are available by contacting Spring & Mulberry with a photo of the product packaging showing the batch code.
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