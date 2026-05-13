With hundreds of locations across Michigan, Wendy's is a favorite spot for a delicious and convenient meal any time of day. However, Michigan may have fewer locations to frequent, as the fast-food giant has closed hundreds of restaurants, including abrupt closures in the state.

Wendy's Closing Hundreds of Locations, Including Michigan

In November 2024, Wendy’s announced it would close 140 restaurants to “further improve our restaurant footprint and overall system health,” according to the company’s then-CEO, Kirk Tanner. The restaurants on the chopping block were “outdated and located in underperforming trade areas.” At the same time, the CEO said the company intended to open new stores in other areas. However, this year, a Wendy’s location near you in Michigan may be closing in the coming months.

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Wendy’s is on a closing spree, with hundreds of locations on the chopping block. Many have already closed, and it seems like even more closures are coming as customers pull back on fast-food meals due to rising menu prices and the soaring cost of living. Which really comes as no surprise considering the fast-food chain has steadily axed its best deals and coupons in recent years.

According to MLive, two Wendy’s restaurants — in Birch Run and Bridgeport Township —have closed without warning. This comes months after two Kalamazoo locations also abruptly closed.

Wendy’s will make improvements to struggling stores, including adding technology or equipment. In other cases, it will transfer ownership to a different operator or close the restaurant altogether. A list of Wendy's locations slated for closure has not been announced.

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