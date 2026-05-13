Meet The Kalamazoo Talent Behind Your Favorite Comedies
Did you know a Kalamazoo native has written and produced some of the biggest comedies on television?
While rewatching a 2017 episode of Modern Family, specifically "Ringmaster Keifth," I caught a Kalamazoo reference that made me do a double-take. My wife, who is a Hackett High School alum, was quick to connect the dots for me: one of the show's writers, Megan Ganz, walked the same hallways she did. A little digging later, and it's clear Ganz has built one of the most impressive comedy writing and producing résumés in the business with credits on Modern Family, Community, and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.
Kalamazoo Native Megan Ganz's Writing Credits
Modern Family
One of the funniest shows to hit TV, in my opinion, was Modern Family. Megan Ganz was one of the very funny writers on 7 episodes of Modern Family from 2013 to 2015 and was a producer on the show for 48 episodes.
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
The very funny, and very long-running comedy "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" may be so successful because of its writer from Kalamazoo, who has writing credits on 7 episodes and producing credits on 63 episodes from 2017 to 2023.
Community
"Community" didn't get the attention it deserved while it was on TV between 2009 and 2015. Ganz produced 35 episodes and wrote 6 episodes.
The Last Man on Earth
How can you make a TV show starring Will Forte and Kristen Schaal even funnier? Apparently, hire Megan Ganz as a writer and producer. Ganz has writing credits on 3 episodes and producing credits on 18 episodes.
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Mythic Quest
Ganz has written, produced, and created 40 episodes of Mythic Quest from 2020 to 2025.
Important Things with Demetri Martin
Ganz was a writer on this comedy sketch show from 2009 to 2010.
The Onion
Ganz also worked as an assistant editor, later promoted to associate editor of The Onion.
Megan Ganz, who graduated from Hackett Catholic Central High School in 2002, also graduated with Honors from the University of Michigan in 2006.
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