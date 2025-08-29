Who can resist tacos? Nobody I'd want to be friends with!

We love a Jonas Brother with great taste. Props to Joe Jonas for choosing local flavor done right. Check out his recent visit to the Battle Creek area:

In early 2025 the Jonas Brothers announced their upcoming tour Jonas20: Living the Dream in honor of their 20 year as a band. Originally planned for Detroit's Comerica Park, the show changed venues and was moved indoors to nearby Little Caesar's Arena.

The Jonas Brother's were scheduled to take the stage the evening of August 28th, but not before making a pitstop for tacos!

Local Mexican chain Torti Taco shared news of their surprise guest on Facebook:

Detroit’s getting ready for Joe Jonas on stage tonight, but first… tacos off I-94! We’re honored he made a stop at Torti Taco before the big show.

I guess I never really thought much about it before, but restaurants and diners located just off I-94 probably see their fair share of notable diners and celebrities, big and small. It was Torti Taco on Beckley Road this week, next week it could be the famed Arlene's Truck Stop!

We fully approve of this Jonas Brother’s dinner choice—Torti Taco in Battle Creek for the win!

I've visited Torti Taco several times when visiting the Battle Creek area, mostly at their downtown location which sadly closed in March 2025, and have never left disappointed. See, even rockstars know where to find the good tacos.

In addition to the downtown Torti Taco there was a short-lived restaurant in Marshall. Today Torti Taco's only remaining location is the Beckley Road restaurant.

