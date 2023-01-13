A bit of spice is coming to town as one of Southwest Michigan's favorite Mexican restaurants revealed that Marshall, MI will soon be home to their third and newest location. If you're familiar with the dining scene of Southwest Michigan you've definitely heard or seen the name Torti Taco!

Since opening the original Battle Creek location in 2016, Torti Taco has become an area staple, winning awards like " Startup Business of the Year - 2017” by the Battle Creek Chamber and "First Place: Judge’s Choice" at the Taco & Tequila Festival in Kalamazoo.

Though I haven't yet seen an official announcement from the business itself, the keen eyes at Underhill Agency - Farmers Insurance recently spotted a new sign posted in downtown Marshall:

Now that the sign is up! Who else is excited about TORTI TACO coming to town?! One more location to add to our lunch rotation!

My mouth is watering already!

About Torti Taco:

Torti Taco started with its original location on Beckley Road in Battle Creek back in 2016. After numerous setbacks due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the restaurant's second location opened at the site of the former Pastrami Joe's in downtown Battle Creek back in February 2022.

Unlike the Beckley Road restaurant, Torti Taco's downtown location served alcoholic beverages and featured an oyster bar. This begs the question: what will Torti Taco's new location have in store for us? Only time will tell!

As of this writing, no official opening date has been announced. But we hope it's sooner rather than later!

