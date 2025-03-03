This is not the news we wanted to hear today.

Unfortunately, we can't say we're surprised when news of the latest restaurant closings breaks. It's becoming "old hat" at this point! Businesses across Michigan are all taking a hit, both big and small.

Over the last month we've lost such local establishments as Skillet breakfast café and Ruggers Up and Under (March 15). Even big box retailers like Macy's are pulling out of Michigan. What could possibly go wrong next?

Sadly, we were hit this morning with the news that one of the area's most beloved family-run Mexican joints will soon be shuttering one of their Southwest Michigan locations. On Monday, March 3 they posted the following message on social media:

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of Torti Taco Bar and Grill in downtown Battle Creek. This decision was not easy—we have spent the past three years working tirelessly, pouring our hearts, time, and energy into creating something special for this community. Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, we were unable to generate the foot traffic needed to keep this location going...

The last time I was in downtown Battle Creek I dined at Torti Taco and enjoyed the food as well as the ambiance. I thought their location nestled between nearby New Holland's new taproom and Handmap Brewing would bring in plenty of traffic, but maybe downtown Battle Creek's dining scene wasn't what it once was.

Goodbye Forever?

Thankfully the restaurant's location on Beckley Road will remain open. Torti Taco says their last day in operation for the downtown eatery will be March 8, 2025. Local reactions from Battle Creek residents include:

"You offered a lovely menu-food and drinks. I imagine this was a difficult decision and fully support you with your plans to move forward." - Jamie Rahrig

"So sorry to hear this Javier, you & your staff are so friendly & welcoming all the time. Your food & margaritas are the best in town" - Tim Beuchler

"We were heartbroken when you closed the Marshall location. Some of the absolute best Mexican food around. I hope the Beckley location can keep pushing!" - Keghan J. Lawhead

Torti Taco also had a short-lived Marshall location that appears to have closed sometime in 2024.

