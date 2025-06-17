Jonas Brothers Downsize Six Stadium Shows Including Detroit

The Jonas Brothers are pivoting from their original 2025 tour plans and that includes a stop here in Michigan.

Not exactly the news we wanted to hear as summer concert season is already underway. Find refund details below:

I say it every year: summer concert season is my favorite time of the year! With warmer weather finally here iconic Michigan venues and amphitheaters like Pine Knob have just welcomed the start of the 2025 outdoor concert season.

There's nothing better than hearing some of your favorite songs performed live while in the company of great friends and (hopefully) great weather. I'm sure you've heard the old adage a million times in Michigan "If you don't like the weather, wait five minutes." We've got to be prepared for anything!

"We're pouring our hearts into making this the best tour we've ever done." - The Jonas Brothers

Given how aggravating it can be to deal with the current state of concert ticketing it's no surprise Jonas Brothers fans are upset at the news that several of the group's upcoming schedule shows are now being downsized and moved to smaller venues with refunds automatically being issued for the original concert on August 28, 2025.

According to The Detroit News the Comerica Park concert is one of six stadium shows affected, including Chicago's Wrigley Field. Four concerts in Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Dallas and Los Angeles have also been moved to smaller venues. Adds the news outlet,

Refunds will be issued automatically for ticket holders to the Comerica Park concert, and tickets for the Little Caesars Arena show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster. Previous ticketholders will receive access to presale tickets beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Imagine having to fight to get tickets to the original date only to have to turn around and buy tickets all over again. And I'm sure getting special presale access doesn't even guarantee you tickets. What if you had money then but you don't have money to buy new tickets until the refund hits? There has got to be a better way.

The Detroit concert will still take place on the same day, August 28, the venue has simply changed. More from the band here.

