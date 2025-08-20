Yung Gravy To Perform For WMU Football Home Opener

The first contest of any sports season is one of the most exciting and anticipated contests of the season as everyone has nerves and is excited to start the season. There are months of hard work, blood, sweat, and tears that go into preparing for the season and doing well in the first contest could set your team up for success.

We have seen many teams go all out for their opening contests and the cool thing about it is some teams get to enjoy two openers if they start their season visiting another team. This gives them a season opener and a home opener, the home opener would be their first contest in their facility.

We have seen many teams, especially basketball, football, and baseball teams go all out for their season and home openers as it gives a chance to get the fans riled up. Western Michigan University Football is one of the lucky teams that will have two openers this year as they start their season traveling to take on Michigan State Spartans.

Going To Any Western Michigan Football Games This Year?

After returning from East Lansing, the Broncos will take on the Mean Green of the University of North Texas the following week. Their game against the Mean Green will be their home opener on September 6th at 3:30pm. This year, WMU decided to do something special to celebrate their home opener this year.

The University has invited rap artist Yung Gravy to campus for a concert that will kick off the day. MLive via MSN reports:

The concert will start at 1:30 p.m. at Lot 13 outside the WMU Student Recreation Center. Yung Gravy is known for hits like “Mr. Clean” and “1 Thot 2 Thot Red Thot Blue Thot,” both platinum certified, as well as gold-certified “Betty (Get Money).” WMU students can also enter a raffle to win a meet and greet with the rapper at Bronco Bash, an annual welcome to campus event, on Aug. 26.

The concert will be completely free to anyone who wants to attend as the Gravy Train makes a stop in Kalamazoo to open up the college football season. His next concert stop in Michigan will be November 29th in Grand Rapids.