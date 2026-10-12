Admit it, you still add the 'Donuts' part, don't you? Despite the 2019 rebrand, some habits are just hard to break. It will always be Dunkin' Donuts to me. If you still call it that, you are definitely not alone!

A post shared to a local Kalamazoo Facebook group says Dunkin' is actually already open for business: "NOW OPEN 4:30AM-9:00PM Daily".

Get our free mobile app

Just like Chick-fil-A and 7 Brew, it seems West Michigan gets a new Dunkin' almost daily. Well, that's an exaggeration, but you get the idea. At what point do we have a coffee problem?

New Dunkin’ Arrives October 15 on Kalamazoo’s Busy Gull Road

After years of speculation, we finally know what's moving into the former KFC on Gull Road in front of Meijer! Back in 2023, I wrote about the rumors swirling around this long-vacant building, and now we're getting our answer. I've watched as the plain white brick exterior transformed into Dunkin's iconic orange-and-pink drive-thru, and thanks to a Facebook ad, I now know there's a celebration planned for Thursday, October 15!

Hey Kalamazoo, are you ready to run? Be one of the first 50 guests on October 15th and enjoy a FREE half dozen donuts! -- Dunkin' via Facebook

Gull Road has definitely seen its share of changes within the last few years. The return of the GIRT, the addition of Popeye's, 7 Brew, and Chick-fil-A and the loss of Burger King (we still don't know what's happening with that building) and the now-for-sale Wendy's next door.

But through all of this, I can't help but wonder: What locally owned coffee shops can you visit for a latte along Gull Road?

Former KFC Gull Road - Google Maps Gull Road KFC, Dunkin'

There's the Michigan-based coffee chain Biggby in the Gull Road Shopping Center, and of course the diners that line M-343 such as The Rooster's Call, Roxie's Breakfast & Lunch, and now Berries Famous Pancake House, but these big coffee chains win when it comes to convenience.

Rise & Dine: Michigan’s Best Breakfast and Brunch Spots From loaded omelets to picture-perfect pancakes and brunch dishes worth waking up early for, Michigan is packed with morning must-tries.

National foodie sites have spotlighted these standout restaurants as the best breakfast and brunch destinations in the state. Whether you’re craving something sweet, savory, or a little of both—these spots deliver. Gallery Credit: Janna