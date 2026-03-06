Kalamazoo Residents Ask Why Gull Road Burger King is Closed

The fast food scene on Gull Road in Kalamazoo is ever-changing. Just within the last few months: a Wendy’s location has closed, Chick-fil-A recently opened its third Kalamazoo restaurant, and now residents are noticing changes at the Burger King along the busy M-343 corridor.

With several fast food changes happening along Gull Road alone, some residents are trying to keep up. Here's what we know so far:

I've seen so many posts from my local Kalamazoo Facebook groups and Reddit threads that it's finally time to address the issue:

What on Earth is going on with the Gull Road Burger King?

Fast food fanatics in Kalamazoo have noticed that the restaurant next to the now-closed Wendy's has suddenly shuttered, but is it temporary or permanent? We're seeing mixed responses.

The official Burger King website does not list their Gull Road restaurant under their Kalamazoo locations. However, if you go to the location's permalink it lists the Gull Road store as closed 7 days a week. Google even lists the location as "permanently closed"!

So, What's the Real Story?

Commenters who claim to work at the Burger King at 5798 Gull Road say the building is simply closed for maintenance and no, it doesn't have anything to do Chick-fil-A opening next door. If anything, these Burger King workers claim their restaurant has been busier since the chicken chain opened. Here's what locals are speculating:

"I work for the one on stadium dr they are working on the roof they will be open" - Tuesday A.

"Heard just closed for remodel" - Destinie S.

"I drove by the other day and it just said "temporarily closed for maintenance" on the door " - Katie L.

