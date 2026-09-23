Five local towns have all the ingredients for a Hallmark fall movie. One Southwest Michigan community stands out as the perfect picture-perfect backdrop.

I’m not a big Hallmark movie guy. Luckily, my wife watches enough for both of us—and possibly the rest of Southwest Michigan.

As far as I can tell, the plot goes something like this: A wildly successful woman leaves her big-city job to head home for the holidays, only to discover her family’s Christmas tree farm is one missed payment away from becoming a parking lot. Naturally, she sets out to save it and falls in love with an old friend from high school along the way.

You know the guy. Flannel shirt. Thick, perfectly trimmed beard. Apparently, his only job is chopping wood and being emotionally available.

5 Southwest Michigan Towns That Feel the Most Like a Hallmark Fall Movie

#5. Niles

Dana Marshall Dana Marshall

Niles not only has a cute downtown area and tons of parks, but also the breathtaking fall colors.

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#4. Decatur

Dana Marshall Dana Marshall

As a person who grew up in the small town of Decatur, I can tell that the drama already exists. Just add cameras. ;)

#3. Holland

Photo by Arian R on Unsplash a field of orange tulips with a windmill in the background

OK, Tulips would be way out of season during the Fall season. However, the wooden windmills and gorgeous wooded areas of falling leaves would make for an incredible movie scene.

#2. South Haven

Photo by Peggy Sue Zinn on Unsplash a group of people standing on a dock by a lighthouse

From gorgeous fall colors to the lakeshore and lighthouse, South Haven would make an incredible backdrop for an intentionally icky Hallmark movie.

#1. Marshall

Google Street View Google Street View

I personally think Marshall would be the ideal small Michigan town for a Hallmark movie. It has a beautiful downtown area with incredible history. Not to mention, they have Skeletonfest.

Read More: Fall Foliage Train Rides Across Michigan Offer Open-air Cars And Autumn Views

Read More: Fall Foliage Train Rides Across Michigan Offer Open-air Cars And Autumn Views

Let's check out these gorgeous fall colors in Southwest Michigan...