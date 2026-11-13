As West Michigan's newest 7 Brew coffee stand gets ready to open in Plainwell, it looks like another Michigan location could already be in the works. And if you haven't heard the buzz surrounding 7 Brew yet, you might want to get familiar with the name. They're popping up just about everywhere!

7 Brew is Taking Over Michigan One City at a Time

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Plainwell 7 Brew Reveals Opening Plans as Sturgis Location Sparks Buzz

If there's one thing 7 Brew is spectacular at (besides whipping up a delicious drink) it's efficiency! You've probably seen the line of cars wrapping around the coffee stand, but just like Chick-fil-A, they've got their system down and they keep the cars moving. Not only that, those buildings seem to go up in like, a day.

Back in September, I heard rumors that Plainwell was getting a 7 Brew along M-89 near Walgreens, and by my next trip through town it was already taking shape. Now, nearly 2 months later, and it sounds like 7 Brew Plainwell is ready to welcome their first customers.

7 Brew, Plainwell - Lauren G/TSM 7 Brew Plainwell Michigan

A woman named Tori Rose identified herself as 7 Brew Plainwell's hiring manager, and is sharing opening day details in local Plainwell/Otsego Facebook groups,

Monday the 16th–Thursday the 19th we’re offering FREE small drinks at our stand! Monday from 1pm-6pm and Tuesday through Thursday 8 AM–6 PM! 1263 M-89 Hwy, Plainwell...We’ll have a rotating menu of 4–5 specialty drinks each day for you to choose from.

If you've ever had a 7 Brew pop up near you, you know they love to give the community a chance to try their delicious drinks for free, with the idea you can pay what you want, with proceeds benefitting a nonprofit charity.

7 Brew Expansion Rumors Point to Sturgis, MI:

Site of future Sturgis 7 Brew; Coming Soon - Google Maps Sturgis Michigan 7 Brew Coming Soon

But wait, there's more! A Facebook post from Short Excavating Inc. seems to indicate they'll be working on Southwest Michigan's newest 7 Brew location, coming soon to Sturgis! The coffee stand will be located between Applebee's and O'Reilly auto parts.

During the Plainwell grand-opening celebration, customers can pay whatever they'd like for their drinks (limited menu available), with 100% of those proceeds going to One Mission, a nonprofit that supports families affected by pediatric cancer. According to Tori, the Plainwell 7 Brew will have their full drink menu available starting November 30th.

Top 10 Nationwide Coffee Brands A Michigan favorite is getting national recognition! Biggby Coffee finishes ahead of Starbucks in USA TODAY's 2026 Readers' Choice Awards. Gallery Credit: Canva