A Michigan-owned sub shop is celebrating a major milestone with a deal that's sure to get your attention!

Family-owned Jersey Giant SUBS! has been serving up its famous subs since 1979, and it's marking 47 years in business with its biggest discount ever. On Wednesday, November 18, customers can get 47% off every sub at all 14 Michigan locations and online.

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Michigan Jersey Giant Subs Locations Celebrate 47th Anniversary

My fiancé is always raving about Jersey Giant, and every time he brings up the sub shop, I have to remind him that I've never actually tried it myself. He always insists I'm missing out and promises he'll introduce me to the Jersey Giant experience one of these days.

Well, I'm still waiting for my sub, so I guess I'm just going to have to take matters into my own hands! And what better time to finally try Jersey Giant than during its 47th anniversary celebration, especially when every sub will be 47% off?

Yes, every sub qualifies for the deal! This offer is valid in-store and for online orders at JGSUBS.com during regular hours on November 18. Third-party delivery services and items such as party trays are excluded from the deal, and the 47% off offer cannot be combined with any other deals.

Born in Jersey. Made in Michigan. That is not just our slogan....it is the whole story. We hope Michigan shows up hungry on the 18th. -- Ken Slocum, Owner, Jersey Giant SUBS!

In this day and age when we're seeing countless businesses close, big and small, it's worth taking a moment to celebrate a Michigan family-owned business that has continued to grow, serve its communities, and bring people together over great food for 47 years. Here's to many more!

Food Chains Based In Michigan Gallery Credit: Yelp