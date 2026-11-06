Earlier this week, Kalamazoo's newest sports team officially unveiled its new name, paying tribute to a piece of the city's history that dates back more than 150 years.

You've no doubt heard Kalamazoo referred to as "Celery City," but did you know the city has four other, lesser-known nicknames? More importantly, do you know the stories behind them?

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Celery City Is Getting the Spotlight, But What About These Other Names?

Celery City FC is set to take the pitch in May 2027 at Soisson-Rapacz-Clason Field at Mayor's Riverfront Park, bringing a new level of sports excitement to Kalamazoo. The team promises,

high-tempo, pre-professional soccer featuring top college players chasing pro careers across the United States and abroad. -- Celery City FC

While I love the obvious nod to Kalamazoo's history as a major hub for celery production, I can't help but think about all the other nicknames for "The Zoo." Most of which I wasn't even aware of until a recent trip to the Kalamazoo Valley Museum!

Which, in case you didn't know, the Kalamazoo Valley Museum always offers free general admission to everyone! It's always worth a visit, and you never know what you might learn. In my case, it was other nicknames for Kalamazoo!

Mayor's Riverfront Park - Google Maps Mayor's Riverfront Park Kalamazoo

Bonus history lesson: Soisson-Rapacz-Clason Field has another pretty cool connection to sports history. It's where the Kalamazoo Lassies played, the team that won the final championship of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. The real-life women of the AAGPBL helped inspire the beloved movie A League of Their Own!

We can't wait to spend a night with Celery City FC! Expect food trucks, beer garden, and, "a vibrant community night out from gate opening to the final whistle."

Do You Know These 5 Nicknames for Kalamazoo? From Celery City to Mall City, here are the notable nicknames for Kalamazoo's accomplishments: Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon