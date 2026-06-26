7 Brew Coffee Just Opened Its First Kalamazoo Location

The opening of the Arkansas-based coffee chain’s first Kalamazoo-area location has been highly anticipated by local coffee fans-- and the wait is finally over.

7 Brew Coffee Debuts in Kalamazoo With Soft Opening

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About 7 Brew Drive-Thru Coffee:

What originally started as a small coffee stand in Northwest Arkansas has now grown to include over 700 locations across 38 different states. 7 Brew already has a presence in Michigan with 10 locations statewide, but the Kalamazoo opening marks the brand’s first location in Southwest Michigan.

I happened to be scrolling Facebook when I saw a surprise announcement about a soft opening in my local Kalamazoo group:

7 Brew is officially open! They have a limited menu for small drinks today & pay what you want for donations today! -- Sarah J.

Jess Poxson/TSM 7 Brew Kalamazoo Gull Road

The first of two 7 Brew locations planned for the Kalamazoo area, their drive-thru is now open at 5806 Gull Road next to the new Chick-fil-A. A second drive-thru location near Chick-fil-A’s West Main location is expected to follow soon.

It was first rumored that 7 Brew was planning an expansion into Southwest Michigan in March 2026, and now here we are three months later and their doors are open! A quick turnaround.

To launch their soft opening, 7 Brew is celebrating with special promotions including Caffeine for a Cause/Pay What You Want on June 27 & 28 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., free small drinks for customers, and free swag bags too. Find full details for 7 Brew's opening celebration here.

Dutch Bros. Is a Delicious Spot For Coffee And Lansing, Michigan Absolutely Needs One During a visit to Arizona, I discovered a delicious treasure trove of coffees, teas, smoothies, shakes, slushies, and more...all available at one place: Dutch Bros. After taking a look through these pictures, perhaps you'll understand why we absolutely need this chain to come to Lansing, Michigan. Gallery Credit: Kristen Matthews