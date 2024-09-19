Maybe the third time really is the charm?

Is this even the third time? I've lost track at this point. After opening and closing several locations for various reasons, most recently in downtown Kalamazoo, Berries House of Pancakes is set to open in a new location.

Again.

Have you been following the Berries story?

Restauranteur Chris Mavrakis stepped in to fill the void left by Theo & Stacy's in Kalamazoo, first occupying the restaurant on S. Westnedge and then opening a second Berries location at the original Theo & Stacy's downtown.

Unfortunately, the S. Westnedge Berries closed temporarily due to fire; while that location is now open the Berries downtown has since closed permanently. So, where will this new second location for Berries Pancake House be?

Thanks to a tip from the local Facebook group Kalamazoo, Now and Then alerting the public to new signage at the Gull Pointe shopping center:

The new Berries Pancake location is actually replacing the former North11 Bistro which moved to Richland, MI and is now part of Tavern 32. My boyfriend and I had our second date at North11 so I'm sad to see it go, they had great happy hour specials, but give me a big stack of fluffy pancakes and I think I'll be ok.

When was the last time you were on Gull Road? Things are popping off on this side of town! Our offices are located off the busy stretch of road so I see these changes daily; look forward to a new Popeye's location and Planet Fitness coming to Gull Road soon, in addition to Berries.

No word on a grand opening date but we will be anxiously awaiting the day!

