Have you noticed new construction alongside US-131 just north of West Main? You're not the only one! It feels like I can't go even a week without someone in a local Facebook group asking, "What's being built next to 131?"

So, we're here to fill you in on everything we know about the new project so far. Starting with the fact that it's a 220,000-square-foot indoor sports facility.

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KCECAD Youth Sports Complex Eyes Fall 2027 Opening

I guess I just assumed everyone already knew about this project, but judging by how often the question pops up in local Facebook groups, apparently the news hasn't made its way around to everyone yet! To be fair, there haven't been a whole lot of visible updates until recently. Now that construction is really starting to take shape alongside the highway, people are naturally getting curious about what's going on over there!

According to MLive, Discover Kalamazoo and its project partners expect the tournament-ready basketball and volleyball complex to open in fall 2027. The $49 million project is part of Discover Kalamazoo's effort to attract more youth sports tournaments and visitors to the area. Operations, management and marketing for the new facility will be managed by The Sports Facilities Companies.

It will be located at 1247 Westgate Drive, next to the Holiday Inn Express and just a stone's throw from Kalamazoo Central High School. That makes it a convenient location for weekend-long tournaments, with parents, families, and visiting teams able to stay at the hotel next door and walk over to the sports complex.

Future home of KCECAD Youth Sports Complex - Google Maps Kalamazoo Sports Complex

At the July 2026 groundbreaking, Corey Person, founder and director of Kalamazoo's United Persuit AAU Basketball said,

there’s no telling if the next Kobe or LeBron will come out of here… what we do know is is...every day of the week, and every month, there’s going to be thousands and thousands and thousands of kids that are going to walk through those doors and that are going to be learning so many life lessons -- Corey Person quoted via MLive

Indoor Pickleball Courts Near Kalamazoo A perfect sport for any age or skill level, check out these indoor pickleball courts in and around Kalamazoo. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon