I don't know about you, but I'm already feeling the holiday spirit this year! Now, that doesn't necessarily mean I'm ready for all the lake-effect snow that comes along with it, but I am more than ready for my fill of hot cocoa, cookies, and holiday feasts.

Some of my favorite holiday traditions around Southwest Michigan include the Kalamazoo Holiday Parade, taking a drive through Christmas Card Lane, and, this year, I'm determined to finally experience the Gilmore Holiday Experience for myself.

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A Giant Christmas Wonderland Is Taking Over This Michigan Museum

For those who were wondering, like myself, the Gilmore Car Museum's Winter Wonderland Holiday Experience officially kicks off Saturday, November 28 with a visit from Santa himself!

The holiday experience takes place on select nights from late November through the first weekend of January, so plan your trip accordingly. It's recommended visitors purchase their ticket ahead of time (for an additional booking fee) to avoid waiting in line.

This is one of Southwest Michigan's most popular holiday attractions, so expect plenty of fellow holiday enthusiasts and potentially longer lines! Here's what you need to know:

Parking: There's no additional cost to park at the Gilmore Car Museum.

There's no additional cost to park at the Gilmore Car Museum. Hours: Winter Wonderland is open from 5:00 - 9:00 p.m. on event days

Winter Wonderland is open from on event days Admission: $18 Adult (18+), $15 Youth (5-17), children 0-4 are free. Members: $12 at the door with current membership.

$18 Adult (18+), $15 Youth (5-17), children 0-4 are free. Other add-ons: $5 per carload (up to 4 people) to see the lights via vintage car

While your Winter Wonderland tickets are time and date specific, once you are in, you are free to roam the grounds and buildings for as long as you'd like. Restrooms and restaurants will be open, but dress appropriately for the weather.

A limited number of strollers (free) and wheelchairs (rental) are available for use on a first come, first served basis. Check out Gilmore's Winter Wonderland FAQ for more details here.

Gilmore Car Museum 'Winter Wonderland' Light Display The Gilmore's "Winter Wonderland: A Holiday Lights Spectacular" is now underway at the Gilmore Car Museum, from 5-9pm. Walk through the museum displays, through the various experiences outside, and ride through the lights in classic Gilmore Cars. Gallery Credit: Meatball/TSM