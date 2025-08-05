At this point we're starting to lose count. Why can't drivers stop hitting of Michigan's oldest and longest covered bridges?

Not only is the Langley Covered Bridge a landmark honored by the Michigan Historical Commission but it's a main thoroughfare for commuters in Southwest Michigan.

Here's what we know about the most recent collision:

At age 36 I'm "seeking scenic historic covered bridges" years old. These relics of a bygone era are few and hard to find in the state of Michigan with only a handful actually open to vehicular traffic.

Read More: Indiana County is 'Covered Bridge Capital of the World'

One of the closest covered bridges located near the greater Kalamazoo area is the historic Langley Covered Bridge in nearby Centreville. Built in 1877 the bridge was named for one of the town's first settlers, Thomas Langley. While the bridge is known for being the longest covered bridge in Michigan it also, sadly, has an infamous reputation for being hit.

In 2022 the bridge was hit twice within the span of a week. Nearly two years later, the same incident happened with a utility trailer striking the south end of the bridge while a pick-up truck hauling a camper struck the north end.

Now, the St. Joseph County Road Commission says the road is closed-- yet again:

The Covered Bridge will be closed until further notice. The north end height limiter was hit today and will need to be repaired before the bridge is opened to traffic.

The bridge recently underwent nearly $3 million worth of renovations including replacing the deck of the bridge and repainting the exterior. Local officials claim 2,000 vehicles cross the 282-foot-long bridge per day without incident.

So, why can't people seem to stop hitting the bridge?

