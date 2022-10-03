Celebrating 31 Bridges, the Parke County Covered Bridge Festival is Indiana’s Largest

Tis the season for covered bridges! I don't know if it's my age or just the time of year --perhaps a little of both, but it's like a switch suddenly flipped in my brain and I find myself with an insatiable urge to see scenic covered bridges.

It is a new mission of mine to cross the covered bridges in Michigan that are still open to vehicular traffic. Through my recent research I found that today there are only 3 covered bridges in the entire state that are open to cars: Centreville, Belding, and Lowell. But what about in nearby states?

That's how I discovered the Parke County Covered Bridge Festival in Indiana. A coworker had heard how excited I was about bridges in Michigan, but an entire festival dedicated to these historic bridges? That was news to me!

According to CoveredBridges.com, Indiana's bridge festival is the largest festival in the state and is meant to showcase,

the county’s 31 historic covered bridges and features authentic arts and crafts, fantastic food, and beautiful fall foliage.

Basically, it's a celebration of all things fall!

Though the main festival annually takes place on the lawn of the Rockville, IN courthouse, there are over 10 different satellite locations scattered throughout the county each with their own "specialty" or theme.

Considering there are 31 bridges in Parke County alone, no wonder they are referred to as the "Covered Bridge Capital of the World"! The 10-day celebration kicks off October 14, 2022 and runs through the 23rd.

Looks like I've got another to-do item to cross off on my fall bucket list! Will you be attending the Park County Covered Bridge Festival?