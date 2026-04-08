Many Indiana residents use cheese to enhance their favorite dish or as a delicious snack. However, residents are urged to check their refrigerators as several cheese products have been recalled that could lead to severe illness.

Cheese Recalled From Major Grocery Chains In Indiana Over E. Coli

According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), several cheddar cheese products sold in block and shredded forms have been recalled after an investigation linked the cheeses to a multi-state E. coli outbreak. Nine people, including children, have been sickened in the outbreak, and three people had to be hospitalized. The recall includes the following:

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California dairy company Raw Farm has voluntarily recalled more than a half-dozen varieties of its cheddar cheese. The cheese is sold at major retailers like Whole Foods Market and Sprouts Farmers Market and includes the following label information:

Original flavor raw cheddar cheese sold in 8- and 16-ounce blocks, with expiration dates on or before August 23, 2026

Jalapeño-flavored raw cheddar cheese sold in 8- and 16-ounce blocks, with expiration dates on or before September 24, 2026

Original flavor shredded raw cheddar cheese sold in 8-ounce bags, with expiration dates on or before May 13, 2026

Bulk original flavor raw cheddar cheese sold in 80-ounce blocks, with expiration dates on or before August 11, 2026

Bulk shredded original flavor raw cheddar cheese sold in 80-ounce bags, with expiration dates on or before May 6, 2026

If you have purchased any of these products, don’t eat them. Return them to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

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