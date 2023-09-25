These Are the Only 3 Covered Bridges You Can Drive Across in Michigan

It's finally fall in The Mitten! The apple cider is already flowing, the leaves have already started to change color, and we'll soon feel the cool crisp breezes of fall.

What's your favorite fall activity? I'm suddenly realizing mine is taking a tour of all the scenic and historic covered brides in our area. When did I get to be "wanting to tour covered bridges during peak fall foliage" years old?!

With peak fall colors set to hit West Michigan in the coming weeks I've become increasingly interested in finding nearby bridges that I can cross in a vehicle-- that's an important distinction because many of the covered bridges we have in Michigan are open to pedestrian traffic only.

In fact, per Pure Michigan there are only 3 covered bridges in the entire state of Michigan which are open to vehicular traffic. Well, technically only 2 at the moment but we'll get to that:

3 Historic Covered Bridges You Can Actually Drive Across in Michigan According to Pure Michigan there are only 3 historic covered bridges in the state which are open to vehicular traffic. Did somebody say road trip?!

