The bridge is closed until further notice for repairs-- again.

There are only a handful of historic covered bridges in Michigan that are even open to cars in the first place. Why is it so difficult to avoid hitting this bridge in particular? Is there something I'm missing?

This situation truly perplexes me as I just crossed the iconic bridge this past fall without incident. In fact, experts estimate nearly 2,000 vehicles cross the 282-foot-long bridge per day with no issue.

Worst of all, the iconic bridge just underwent a $3.2 million restoration project that was completed over the summer. So, why can't drivers seem to avoid hitting this bridge?

Langley Covered Bridge

Built in 1877 the bridge was named for Thomas Langley, the first actual settler of Centreville, Michigan. Today, not only is the Langley Covered Bridge an iconic landmark honored by the Michigan Historical Commission but it's a main thoroughfare for commuters.

Langley Covered Bridge Centreville, MI

As recently as 2022 the bridge was forced to close as it was hit not once, but twice within the same week. Now, officials say the bridge will be closed indefinitely as it has happened yet again! Writes WWMT News Channel 3,

officials say the south end of the bridge was damaged by a construction crew’s utility trailer, while the north end was struck by a pickup truck hauling a camper. Both incidents happened within a week of each other. This isn’t the first time the bridge has faced such damage, with a similar situation occurring nearly two years ago.

Aside from adding even more signs and flashing warnings ahead of the crossing, how can we convince drivers to simply pay attention? According to WWMT both drivers were cited for disregarding traffic signs.

Langley Covered Bridge Centreville

