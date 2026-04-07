Michigan has a side most people never talk about and it involves ditching more than just your stress. From quiet woodland escapes to lively summer campgrounds, these 8 clothing-optional spots prove the mitten state is way more freeing than you think.

Whether you're a family naturist or a naughty nudist, there's a place for you in and around Southwest Michigan. Below you'll find a list of nudist camps and resorts just a short drive from Kalamazoo or Battle Creek, in order by Google ratings.

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8 Clothing-Optional Resorts in Michigan

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Resort Name: Cherry Lane Nudist Resort

Cherry Lane Nudist Resort Resort Location: 11540 N Adams Rd, North Adams, MI 49262

11540 N Adams Rd, North Adams, MI 49262 Resort Google Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars with 43 Google Reviews

This resort is "Michigan's Adult Playground" according to their website. This is NOT a family naturist kind of place. You must be 21 years of age or older to enter. Cherry Lane Nudist Resort is just 90 minutes from Kalamazoo and just over an hour from Battle Creek. Here's what Sarah had to say in her 5-star review:

Had such an amazing time, we're planning our next trip out! Michigan Mitten high five seal of approval from me, will absolutely be recommending!!! Make sure you get there in time for Friday night shenanigans.

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Resort Name: Forest Hills Club

Resort Location: 9355 Riverside Dr, Saranac, MI 48881

9355 Riverside Dr, Saranac, MI 48881 Resort Google Rating: 5 out of 5 stars with 10 Google Reviews (Facebook Reviews 4.8 out of 5)

This is a family nudist, clothing-optional campground, just an hour North of Kalamazoo and Battle Creek. Here's what Brad had to say in his 5-star review,

I usually don't leave reviews for places, but this was our first time, and everybody was so welcoming. They had a pork roast and karaoke on the first day, and a craft show the following day. We mostly stuck around the pool, hot tub, and the horseshoes, but also took a walk down the trail, and had such a great time here.

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Resort Name: Northaven Resort

Resort Location: 11400 Waterman Rd, Brooklyn, MI 49230

11400 Waterman Rd, Brooklyn, MI 49230 Resort Google Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars with 120 Google Reviews

This resort is touted as "Michigan's Premier 21+ clothing-optional RV resort" on its website. The resort opens for the season in late April and is just over an hour from Battle Creek. Corene had this to say in her 5-star review:

My husband and I enjoyed a peaceful weekend away from our everyday grind! The resort provided everything we needed; it was extremely clean and maintained. Parties were pumpin’, and the people were fabulous! Owners were very kind and totally awesome! You must go! In a world where you can be anyone … Be YOURSELF, live without worry of others' opinions

Read More: Four Places to Absolutely, Positively, Please-Don’t Eat in Kalamazoo

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Resort Name: Nuance Naturist B&B

Nuance Naturist B&B Resort Location: 5155 W Dr N, Battle Creek, MI 49017

5155 W Dr N, Battle Creek, MI 49017 Resort Google Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars, with 21 reviews

This couples-only bed and breakfast is LGBT-friendly and is on the North side of the Cereal City, just 40 minutes from Kalamazoo. This is what JR had to say in his 5-star review:

Nuance Naturist Bed & Breakfast is truly the best kept secret in Michigan! My girlfriend and I had an amazing time here. Bill, the host, was beyond generous and made us feel so welcome from the moment we arrived. The atmosphere was very safe, comfortable, and relaxing. Breakfast was absolutely delicious—the blueberry waffles and fresh fruit were fantastic, and the coffee blend hit the spot perfectly. We couldn’t have asked for a better experience. We will definitely be coming back!

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Resort Name: Turtle Lake Resort, LLC

Turtle Lake Resort, LLC Resort Location: 2101 9 Mile Rd, Union City, MI 49094

2101 9 Mile Rd, Union City, MI 49094 Resort Google Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars with a whopping 177 Google reviews

This resort is just past Climax from Kalamazoo and 45 minutes South of Battle Creek. Turtle Lake Resort is the self-proclaimed "finest Midwest clothing-optional resort." Mark had this to say in his 5-star review:

It's getting 5 stars cause I can't give it 10. The staff was super nice and friendly. Walking around the resort, the other guests were nice and friendly too. As a first timer, I felt more than welcome.

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Resort Name: Whispering Oaks

Whispering Oaks Resort Location: 5864 Baldwin Rd, Oxford, MI 48371

5864 Baldwin Rd, Oxford, MI 48371 Resort Google Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars with 60 Google Reviews

This is what Tevin had to say in his 5-star review on Google:

I absolutely love Whispering Oaks. There's no judgment at all. Just everyone enjoying themselves. Everyone's so friendly. My wife and I blended right in. The facilities are clean up to standards, especially with me coming from a hospitality and custodial field; this is a big plus wherever I go. Considering becoming a member down the road. Would highly recommend to open-minded individuals looking to explore.

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Resort Name: Spruce Hollow Campground

Spruce Hollow Campground Resort Location: 8700 W 6 1/2 Rd, Mesick, MI 49668

8700 W 6 1/2 Rd, Mesick, MI 49668 Resort Google Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars with 49 Google Reviews

This is what Ethan had to say about Spruce Hollow in his 5-star review:

This was one of the best campgrounds we have ever been to, and one of the best cared for. If you are a first timer, you won't find a more welcoming place. The regulars here are amazing and will get you settled on the rules and comfortable. The owner and his wife are absolutely top-notch, can't thank them enough for the amazing way they run this place.

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Resort Name: CreekRidge Campground

CreekRidge Campground Resort Location: 5250 Williamston Rd, Stockbridge, MI 49285

5250 Williamston Rd, Stockbridge, MI 49285 Resort Google Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars with 157 Google Reviews

This campground is a membership-only, all-male campground. Just 90 minutes from Kalamazoo and just over an hour from Battle Creek. Ricardo's 5-star review said,

Can’t recommend this place enough. Great departure from the typical bar scene. Friendly people, all ages, all “types”. Flirt, play, or just hang out. And the club is fun!

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