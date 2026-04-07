Cheese is a staple for meals and snacks in many Michigan households. However, you might want to take a closer look before your next snack or meal prep, as a popular cheese brand has been recalled after an E. coli outbreak.

Cheese Recalled From Major Grocery Chains In Michigan For E. Coli

According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), several cheddar cheese products have been recalled after an investigation linked raw, unpasteurized milk cheeses to a multi-state E. coli outbreak. Nine people, including children, have been sickened in the outbreak, and three people had to be hospitalized. The recall includes the following:

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California dairy company Raw Farm has voluntarily recalled more than a half-dozen varieties of its cheddar cheese. The cheese is sold at major retailers like Whole Foods Market and Sprouts Farmers Market and includes the following label information:

8 oz Lightly Salted Cheddar Block | Batch 20251027-2 | Expires 8/23/2026 | Barcode 835204001177

| Batch 20251027-2 | Expires 8/23/2026 | Barcode 835204001177 80 oz Lightly Salted Cheddar Block | Batch 20251015-4 | Expires 8/11/2026 | Barcode 835204001160

| Batch 20251015-4 | Expires 8/11/2026 | Barcode 835204001160 16 oz Lightly Salted Cheddar Block | Batch 20251027-4 | Expires 8/23/2026 | Barcode 835204000156

| Batch 20251027-4 | Expires 8/23/2026 | Barcode 835204000156 80 oz Bag of Original Cheddar Shred | Batch 20260205 | Expires 5/6/2026 | Barcode 835204000194

| Batch 20260205 | Expires 5/6/2026 | Barcode 835204000194 16 oz Jalapeno Cheddar Block | Batch 20251128-1J | Expires 9/24/2026 | Barcode 835204000354

| Batch 20251128-1J | Expires 9/24/2026 | Barcode 835204000354 8 oz Lightly Salted Cheddar Shred | Batch 20260212 | Expires 5/13/2026 | Barcode 835204001184

| Batch 20260212 | Expires 5/13/2026 | Barcode 835204001184 8 oz Jalapeno Cheddar Block | Batch 20251128-2J | Expires 9/24/2026 | Barcode 835204000330

If you have one of the recalled cheeses at home, the FDA advises against eating, serving, or selling it. Instead, return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.

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