When craving comfort food in Michigan, crispy fried chicken is a delicious choice. While several fast food spots offer chicken, one restaurant was named the best place to enjoy juicy, fried chicken in the state.

Here's Where To Find The Best Fried Chicken In Michigan

Cheapism scoured reviews and rankings by expert food writers and countless hungry customers to find what is considered by many to be the best fried chicken in every state. Whether you prefer perfect fried chicken sandwiches or upscale chicken and waffles, there's nothing better than chicken dipped in batter and fried until crisp and golden, and you'll find Michigan's best at one Ann Arbor gem.

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Zingerman's in Ann Arbor is known for its world-famous sandwiches and baked goods, but can now add 'best fried chicken' to its accolades. Cheapism says:

"Zingerman’s expanded beyond its Ann Arbor delicatessen to become a small food empire, ranging from candy and coffee to Korean barbecue. The Roadhouse has an extensive menu of its own, but the real star is the buttermilk-fried chicken, served with mac and cheese, a house-made béchamel sauce, and a garnish of yellow mustard coleslaw that will make salad seem like weak filler by comparison."

Stop by Zingerman's Roadhouse in Ann Arbor for the best fried chicken in the Great Lakes state.

What’s New to Eat? 45+ West Michigan Restaurants That Opened in 2025 Looking to explore West Michigan’s booming restaurant scene? More than 40 new dining destinations opened in 2025 across Grand Rapids, Muskegon, Wyoming, Hudsonville, and Holland—and the list keeps growing!

From fresh bakeries and authentic Mexican restaurants to Cajun eateries, burger joints, Vietnamese spots, vegan places, a footlong hot dog establishment, and even a beloved Grand Rapids breakfast and lunch favorite brought back to life, there’s something for every taste. Don’t miss the new bars and food trucks shaking things up too! Gallery Credit: Janna