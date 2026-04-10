Many Michigan residents take multivitamins and other supplements to boost energy and support overall health. However, residents are warned to check their homes, as over 350,000 bottles of multivitamins and supplements have been recalled due to a serious safety concern.

Major Multivitamin And Supplement Recall Hits Michigan Stores

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), there’s an active recall on approximately 356,140 bottles of supplements due to a child safety hazard. The recall affects multiple brands of multivitamins, prenatal vitamins and more supplements containing iron. “The packaging of the supplements is not child-resistant, posing a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning if young children swallow the contents," the CPSC states. The following products are included in the recall:

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The recalled supplements were sold at The Vitamin Shoppe and Ulta Beauty stores across the U.S., as well as at medical practitioners’ offices, on the supplement brands’ websites, and on Amazon.com from April 2023 through February 2026:

Arey Not Today, Grey (60-count and 180-count)

Bari Life Complete Bariatric Vitamin – Watermelon (60-count)

Bariatric Pal Ultra Multi Bariatric Multivitamin (90ct)

Bird&Be The Prenatal Essentials for Females (30-pack)

Bird&Be The Power Prenatal for Females (30-pack)

Bird&Be The Power Prenatal for Females + CoQ10 Boost (30-pack)

Bird&Be Female Fertility Power Prenatal Pack (30-pack)

Bird&Be Complete Prenatal Pack (30-pack)

Bird&Be Female Fertility Power Prenatal + CoQ10 Pack (30-pack)

Biote Nutraceutical Iron+ (30-count)

Dr. Fuhrman Gentle Prenatal Multivitamin + D3 (120-count)

Dr. Fuhrman Pixie Vites Children’s Multivitamin (120-count)

HMR Multi Daily Vitamin and Mineral Supplement (60-count)

Noevir Inner Care Premium BioEssentials (120-count)

NuLife Advanced Bariatrics Multivitamin Chewable Tablets (60-count)

Sakara The Foundation (30-pack)

Sakara The Foundation: Prenatal (30-pack)

Zenbean Kids Café Instant Coffee + Nutrition Latte, Original, Caramel, Chocolate, and Vanilla (30 servings)

If you have any matching products, contact Vitaquest International for information on a free replacement cap or storage pouch by visiting their recall webpage.

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