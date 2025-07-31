Kalamazoo Welcomes The Return Of The 35th Annual “Parade Of Homes”

As someone who has lived in Kalamazoo my entire life, real estate is something that I have paid enough attention to know just enough to not be naive. I know there are a ton of factors involving the home, the property, and surrounding areas that all affect how much the house can be worth and eventually sold/purchased for. As someone who has lived in several different kinds of homes, real estate is quite the monster.

Get our free mobile app

You have different responsibilities for your home as a leasing tenant than you do as homeowner and knowing this information is vital in choosing the right home for yourself and your family. Many would say that the inside of the home is more important than the outside, but I think every part of the home is important to finding the perfect fit.

Kalamazoo's Parade of Homes is the perfect way for someone to find the things they like and dislike in a home without having to be under the pressure of needing to purchase something. The Home Builders Association of Western Michigan (HBAWMI) is excited to showcases homes for another year.

Are You Planning To Attend The Parade Of Homes?

Those looking to attend the parade will have two opportunities between July 31st and August 2nd and the second section being August 7th through August 9th. Thursdays and Fridays will be from 6pm-9pm while Saturdays are from 1pm-7pm.

MLive via MSN reports:

Organizers said residents will have the opportunity to see eight new builds, one remodel home, and one virtual home. The Parade of Homes will feature brand new homes showcasing some of the newest trends in smart home technology, one-of-a-kind kitchens, bath and living areas, outdoor entertaining spaces, mudrooms, and landscaping ideas, according to HBAWMI.

Read More: The 10 Snobbiest Cities in Michigan According to AI

Read More: The 10 Snobbiest Cities in Michigan According to AI

Guests will be able to tour two-stories, ranches, condos, townhomes, and lake homes ranging from 1,300 to 5,600 square feet with various home designs. There will be home builders and their representatives available to answer questions about buying, remodeling, and building homes.