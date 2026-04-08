Getting behind the wheel in Michigan can often feel ike a game of Mario Kart. Between dodging potholes, construction cones, and whatever Mother Nature throws at us, it can make for an unpredictable daily commute. And the Great Lakes state has now been ranked one of America's most stressful states for drivers.

Michigan Ranks Top 10 Most Stressful States For Drivers

A study by A1 Auto Transport recently determined the most stressful and dangerous states to drive based on high traffic congestion, frequent fatal crashes, and natural disaster risks. And Michigan lands on the list as one of the toughest states to navigate.

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The study used data from the Federal Highway Administration, World Population Review (per FEMA/NOAA data), and NHTSA’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System. Georgia ranks as the #1 most stressful state for drivers, and Michigan rounds out the Top 10 at #10. Joe Webster, Marketing Director at A1 Auto Transport, tells Men's Journal:

“The states ranking highest are statistically challenging and places where drivers report the most fatigue and anxiety. What this data shows is that modern driving stress is about both traffic and navigating unpredictable conditions where congestion, safety risks, and severe weather hit at once.” The full list includes the following states:

Georgia Florida California Texas Tennessee Illinois Ohio New York New Jersey Michigan

Experts suggest the best strategy to reduce diving stress is preparation, knowing the conditions you’re heading into, planning for weather delays, and recognizing when fatigue is setting in.

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