Many Michigan residents keep a bottle of eye drops handy to lubricate dry eyes, relieve allergies, and reduce redness. However, you should check your medicine cabinet as millions of eye drops recalled from Michigan stores could do more harm than good.

Eye Drops Recalled From Michigan Stores Over Sterility Concerns

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a recall notice for more than 3.1 million bottles of eye drops due to a "lack of assurance of sterility."

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The recalled eye drops were produced by KC Pharmaceuticals Inc. and were sold under multiple brand names at CVS, Kroger, Meijer, Walgreens, and other stores. The recall impacts bottles of eye drops with the following labels:

1,023,096 bottles of Dry Eye Relief Eye Drops (glycerin 0.2%, hypromellose 0.2%, polyethylene glycol 400 1%), 0.5 fl. oz. (15 mL): Sold at stores including Meijer.

(glycerin 0.2%, hypromellose 0.2%, polyethylene glycol 400 1%), 0.5 fl. oz. (15 mL): Sold at stores including Meijer. 589,848 bottles of Artificial Tears Sterile Lubricant Eye Drops (polyvinyl alcohol 0.5%, povidone 0.6%), 0.5 fl. oz. (15 mL): Sold at stores including Kroger.

(polyvinyl alcohol 0.5%, povidone 0.6%), 0.5 fl. oz. (15 mL): Sold at stores including Kroger. 378,144 bottles of Sterile Eye Drops Original Formula (tetrahydrozoline HCl 0.05%), 0.5 fl. oz. (15 mL): Sold at stores including Walgreens, Kroger, CVS, Dollar General, Circle K.

(tetrahydrozoline HCl 0.05%), 0.5 fl. oz. (15 mL): Sold at stores including Walgreens, Kroger, CVS, Dollar General, Circle K. 315,144 bottles of Sterile Eye Drops Redness Lubricant (glycerin 0.25%, naphazoline HCl 0.012%), 0.5 fl. oz. (15 mL): Sold at stores including Walgreens.

(glycerin 0.25%, naphazoline HCl 0.012%), 0.5 fl. oz. (15 mL): Sold at stores including Walgreens. 303,216 bottles of Eye Drops Advanced Relief (dextran 70 0.1%, polyethylene glycol 400 1%, tetrahydrozoline HCl 0.05%), 0.5 fl. oz. (15 mL): Sold at stores including Walgreens, Kroger, and CVS.

(dextran 70 0.1%, polyethylene glycol 400 1%, tetrahydrozoline HCl 0.05%), 0.5 fl. oz. (15 mL): Sold at stores including Walgreens, Kroger, and CVS. 182,424 bottles of Sterile Eye Drops AC (tetrahydrozoline HCl 0.05%, zinc sulfate 0.25%), 0.5 fl. oz. (15 mL): Sold at stores including Walgreens and Meijer

(tetrahydrozoline HCl 0.05%, zinc sulfate 0.25%), 0.5 fl. oz. (15 mL): Sold at stores including Walgreens and Meijer 74,016 bottles of Sterile Eye Drops Soothing Tears (polyethylene glycol 400 0.4%, propylene glycol 0.3%), 0.5 fl. oz. (15 mL): Sold at Walgreens.

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