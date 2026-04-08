Saturday, April 25th, is National Hairstylist Appreciation Day, a perfect excuse to spotlight the talented pros who keep Southwest Michigan looking sharp. Now’s your chance to nominate your favorite stylist for the title of best in the region.

Let’s be honest, one bad haircut can haunt you like an awkward yearbook photo. But once you find someone who gets it right every time, they become part artist, part therapist, and part miracle worker. They listen to our stories, fix our “I tried to do it myself” mistakes, and somehow send us out the door feeling like a brand-new person. So let’s give them the recognition they deserve.

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Favorite Southwest Michigan Hairstylists of 2026 Nomination Rules

For this poll, we are only taking nominations for hair stylists in the following Southwest Michigan counties:

Kalamazoo

Allegan

Van Buren

Berrien

Cass

Calhoun

St. Joseph

Branch

Nomination Period: April 8th, 2026 through April 15th, 2026

Voting Period: April 15th through April 29th

Please do your best to give us the full name (if possible), the name of the business where they work, and the city where the business is located in the nomination form below. Incomplete nominations will not be added to the poll.

Only ONE nomination per hairstylist is necessary, as nominations do not count as votes.

If you do not see the nomination form below, tap here.

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We didn't have a hairstylist poll in 2025. However, while we wait for voting to begin in this year's favorite hairstylists in Southwest Michigan poll, check out the top 5 from 2024 below.

Southwest Michigan's Top 5 Favorite Hair Stylists in 2024

#5 Sharlyn “Cherry” Hunt at Polished Nails Hair & So Much More in Richland

at Polished Nails Hair & So Much More in Richland #4 Janean Jordan at Studio J Hair Design in Portage

at Studio J Hair Design in Portage #3 Madison Hurn at Latitude Blue in South Haven

at Latitude Blue in South Haven #2 Jessica Gerow at SevenEast in Otsego

at SevenEast in Otsego #1 Karlee Gulick at K&M Cosmetologists in Coldwater

You can see all of the poll results for 2024 by clicking here.

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