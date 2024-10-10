Plainwell, Michigan Pub Sees New Life as 1871 Taproom Opens

We love a happy ending.

A lot has happened to the hometown pub located at 107 S. Main Street in downtown Plainwell, Michigan in the last two years. After a couple unexpected farewell's we're relieved to see the establishment full of diners once again.

I first came to know it as Rhino's Hometown Pub, which closed in January 2022 after owner Phil Anglin retired and sell the business after 20 years. That's 20 years of birthday parties, karaoke nights, and countless laughs! We were sad to see it go.

That's when Jen DeYoung came in. DeYoung reopened Rhino's as the "Mayor's Joint" hometown pub in that same Fall, complete with birthday marquee and everything!

However, the last few times I have driven through Plainwell, Michigan I've noticed the building was empty and undergoing yet another rebrand. So, what's the latest?

It appears this time the establishment will be known as 1871 Taproom and they're celebrating their grand opening right now.

After a successful soft opening 1871 Taproom is open to the general public beginning Thursday, October 10. According to their Facebook page brothers John and Tim Stuart and their staff have been hard at work the last several months preparing their taproom for the big day.

Looking at the online menu you can expect delicious smashburgers, pub favorites like onion rings and southwest egg rolls, and of course you'll need a nice cool beverage to wash it all down with.

Having grown up in nearby Allegan, Michigan I know how depressing it can be to drive past your favorite, long-closed watering hole and wonder what could have been. I'm glad the old Rhino's won't suffer the same fate as my beloved Bubba's Sports Bar.

